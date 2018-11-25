Undefeated RBC Blanks Pope John XXIII To Reach NJSIAA Non-Public 3 Title Game

By Jim Hintelmann |

RED BANK – While the North Jersey Non-Public football powers seem to be the dominating teams, there are plenty of other talented teams also in the NJSIAA Non-Public 3 playoffs, and top-seeded Red Bank Catholic proved that it belonged with the best of them Saturday night.

Unbeaten RBC (9-0) rolled to an impressive 27-0 victory over Pope John XXIII (Sparta) to get to the finals of the NJSIS- SA Non-Public 3 playoffs for the first time since 2014.

RBC will play another Shore Non-Public 3 power, Mater Dei Prep, over the Thanksgiving weekend at MetLife Stadium for the overall Non-Public 3 title Nov. 24. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. Third-seeded Mater Dei upset No. 2 DePaul (Wayne), 28- 23, to earn a chance to play the Caseys.

Pope John XXIII (2-8), playing in the North Jersey Super Football Conference where it lost to state powers Bergen Catholic, St. Joseph’s (Montvale), DePaul, Don Bosco, St. Peter’s Prep and Delbarton, was expected to be a major test for RBC despite its record. Its lone wins were over Saint John Vianney (33-12) and Seton Hall Prep (30-20).

“Most of the attention was given to their schedule and North Jersey football,” said RBC coach Frank Edgerly. “That motivat- ed us because we thought it was disrespectful to the teams we play down here. Long Branch, Rumson-Fair Haven Regional and Red Bank Regional also have excellent teams.

“We came in here tonight with a chip on our shoulders and wanted to make a statement,” he said. “We felt that we did. We moved the ball very well on a cold night. When you look at the whole picture, we played very good defense.”

RBC did it very quickly, scoring on its second play from scrim- mage after a short Pope John punt rolled dead on the Lions’ 39.

Quarterback Steve Lubischer passed 20 yards to M.J. Wright, then Billy Guidetti, who rushed for 156 yards in 19 carries, dashed 11 yards for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.