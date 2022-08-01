Harold A. Van Brunt

Harold A. “Van” Van Brunt, aka Butch, caught the perfect wave to a special place July 11, 2022. He was born in Red Bank and enjoyed growing up in Rumson with great friends and family. He was a 1968 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and a 1972 Findlay University graduate. Many of those friendships continued to the present, and he was so happy to reconnect with his classmates at the RFHRHS 50th class reunion.

Some of Van’s best times were spent surfing (long board, of course) in Sea Bright and Kiernan Beach, especially right after a hurricane. In later years, it was windsurfing, ice boarding, roller boarding and skiing – the faster the better. He was always proud to show off his “dings” from years of doing what he loved.

Van was an entrepreneur at heart, owning Van Brunt Interiors and Perfect Clubs, Inc. in Fair Haven, along with Van Brunt Home Renovations in Ashburn, Virginia. He took pride in his workmanship and the long-standing customers he served.

He and Kathy enjoyed their share of traveling over the years, to Europe, Ireland, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Mexico and many parts of the U.S. One of their favorite trips was to a dude ranch in Montana where they rode in a cattle drive.

After they moved to Delaware in 2011, Van finally had time to pursue his lifelong passion of woodworking. He created so many beautiful pieces that adorn family and friends’ homes throughout the country. Mr. Russo, his shop teacher, would be proud of his former student (“Sand until the piece is as smooth as a baby’s butt” was his mantra).

Being grand-pop to Alex, Alyssa, Ashley and Matt always brought him great joy. Watching them grow up and pursue their dreams made his day. His only regret was knowing he wouldn’t be around to see them achieve their goals of being a doctor, an airline pilot, and a teacher/coach.

Van is survived by his wife of 37 years Kathy, son Jason Van Brunt (Cindi), and daughter Krista Gillen (Rodney); his siblings, Susan Donato and Debbie Hughes (Artie); and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his fur babies, Tess, Trey and Mr. Pumpkin.

Van made a lot of friends in his 72 years and was always there to lend a hand if asked. We are all left with a huge hole in our hearts but lots of funny Van/Butch moments to help us laugh and heal!

A celebration of life will be held in New Jersey at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services. Online condolences may be sent to shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.

The article originally appeared in the July 28 – August 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.