Ellen Mary Stirnweiss Pittman, 65, of Rumson, passed away peacefully at home July 19, 2022, surrounded by family.

Ellen was born in Red Bank and spent 36 years as a lunch aide at Deane Porter School in Rumson: One day, she went in to the school to make sure her daughter ate her lunch and decided to stay! Her love for the students was evident as she was always equipped with a candy and silly joke to make any child smile or a tissue to wipe away their tears.

Ellen was an award-winning gardener with a green thumb everyone admired. She cherished her gardenias amongst may other plants and vegetables. When she was done tending to her family or garden, you could be sure to find her attention focused on her beloved New York Yankees games.

Her dedication to her friends and family was second to none. Ellen was the first person there for anyone in need and was adored by her students and neighbors, as well as her new and lifelong friends who all agree, she will be dearly missed by everyone who ever knew her.

Ellen was predeceased by her parents, New York Yankees baseball player George Stirnweiss and his wife Jayne; her brother George “Pete” Stirnweiss Jr. and sisters, Catherine Fazzone and Barbara Stirnweiss.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Charles Pittman; children, Stephanie Stirnweiss of Tinton Falls, Carly Pittman of Rumson and Erin Pittman of Florida; brothers, Edward Stirnweiss of Las Vegas and Gerard Stirnweiss of Wisconsin; her sister Susan Stirnweiss of Highlands; grandchildren, Madelynne, Michael, Travis and Lucy; brother-in-law Robert Fazzone of Rumson; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Family and friends visited July 25 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A funeral home service was held July 26, followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Memories and condolences may be shared at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the July 28 – August 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.