Al Meyer, 84, of Middletown, passed away July 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Al was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Oswald and Elvira (Fritts) Meyer.

He earned both his Bachelor of Arts in secondary education with a science major and Master of Arts from Trenton State College. Al was employed for 40 years as a science teacher at Middletown High School North, which he loved doing. He was voted, year after year, favorite teacher by his students. Al was a firm believer and follower of the Golden Rule: treat others as you want to be treated.

Al was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Red Bank, as well as NJEA and NEA. He enjoyed taking care of his garden, woodworking and recognizing the year and model of older cars. He loved to travel throughout the United States, visiting the National Parks with his wife and family. Al enjoyed his yearly trips with his extended family to Cape Cod and many visits to Disney World with his family and friends. He always enjoyed many family get-togethers and barbeques. He was proud of his sons becoming Eagle Scouts and loved participating in their Scout activities.

Al was predeceased by his parents, Oswald and Elvira Meyer.

Al was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane J. (Thompson) Meyer; children, Steven Meyer and his wife Amy of Tinton Falls, Todd Meyer of Middletown and Pamela Clark and her husband Sean of Middletown; his sister Judith Scarff and husband Mark of Maryland; and five grandchildren, MacKenzie and Colton Clark, Bryce and Charlotte Meyer and Jackson Meyer.

Family and friends visited July 22 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A funeral home service was held July 23, followed by burial at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

