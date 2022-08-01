John Joseph Duffy died peacefully in his sleep July 12, 2022, at age 87. John was born April 26, 1935 in Newark to Josephine Zwigard Duffy and Charles Duffy and grew up in Short Hills. He graduated from St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark and went on to Villanova University in Pennsylvania, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. He then went to work for Englehardt Industries in Washington, DC.

John met the love of his life, Marcella Gail O’Neill, in 1960. They married in 1962 and had two children before moving back to New Jersey in 1964 where they had three more children. John and his family lived in West Orange and South Orange prior to settling in Locust in 1978 and then Red Bank in 2020.

In New Jersey, John joined the family business, John Duffy Fuel Company in Newark, which was started by his grandfather. There, John worked alongside his father and brother, Charles Sr. and Charles Jr., providing fuel services to the surrounding community. John was a member and past president of the Essex County Fuel Dealers Association and a member of the NJ Fuel Merchants Association.

John had a passion for sailing, which he shared with his family and friends, sailing up and down the East Coast exploring many ports of call. He was also an avid gardener and very active in the community. John was on the board of the Monmouth Conservation Foundation and supported the Two River Theater and the Monmouth County Historical Association, as well as many other organizations.

John, a loving husband, father and grandfather, treasured being part of a large family and, together with Gail, gave their five children a wonderful life full of laughter and adventures. His grandchildren brought even more joy and special family moments. John was loved and respected by many and will be missed dearly.

He was predeceased by his parents and his infant daughter. He is survived by his wife Gail; brother Charles Duffy; sister Phyllis Stanley; children Marcie Woodley (Jim), Ted Duffy (Lisa), Pam O’Sullivan (Richard), Melissa Duffy (Maurice Garcia Sciveres), and John Duffy (Stephanie Stokes); 10 grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as “Pop”; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 30 Ward Ave., Rumson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s memory to Monmouth Conservation Foundation or another charity. Interment will be private.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Country Cottage at The Chelsea Shrewsbury for their warm and loving care of John.

The article originally appeared in the July 28 – August 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.