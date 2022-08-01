Lawrence J. “Larry” Chenoweth, 79, of Middletown, passed away peacefully July 20, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Newark to the late Bernard and Lorraine Chenoweth Sr. Larry had a long, successful and proud career in air freight logistics with WTC and Burlington Air until his retirement. He was a coach in youth sports and loved fishing, boating, football and gardening. Most of all, Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Larry was predeceased by his brother Bernard Chenoweth Jr. and sister-in-law Joyce Chenoweth.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Maureen Chenoweth née Barry; four children, Lawrence J. Chenoweth Jr., Timothy J. Chenoweth and his wife Tara, Kimberly Chenoweth and her husband Steve Hafner, and Christie Brethorst and her husband Aaron; and nine grandchildren, Shaun, Timothy, Riley, Ashley, Colin, Kieran, William, Mollie and Harper.

Visitation was held July 25 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 26 at St. Mary Mother of God Church in Middletown. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

