Patricia N. Callahan, Middletown, passed away July 17, 2022 at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. Born in New York City, Patricia was a longtime Middletown resident.

Patricia, known informally as “Pat,” graduated from Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, in 1981. She later worked for the U.S. Dept. of Commerce-NOAA Marine Sciences Lab at Sandy Hook until she retired in 2000. Determined to complete college, Pat enrolled part-time at Montclair State University. In 2011, Pat graduated MSU with a bachelor’s degree in English – much to the delight of her family and the professors who guided her.

In the early 1980s, Pat and her beloved husband, the late John Callahan, started taking ballroom dance lessons. Their mutual love for dancing inspired them to teach waltzes, foxtrot, and Latin dances through the Monmouth County Parks System and other adult education programs.

Together, Pat and John attended the Church of St. Ann in Keansburg. Both supported Project PAUL, an area charity serving local residents in need.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Joseph F. and Mary Brunner, and her brother, Joseph F. Brunner Jr. Surviving are her devoted children, Susan, Kevin and Tammy Morgan of Middletown; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Adella Brunner of Virginia; sisters-in-law Polly Alonso of California, Helen Demers (Robert) of Massachusetts, and Christine DeVelis of Arizona; brother-in-law Robert Callahan (Gretchen) of California; her close friends Doreen and Lonnie Addison; Carol Seip; and Christine and Gina Vogel.

The family wishes to thank the sub-acute staff of Arnold Walter Nursing Home, Hazlet, members of Middletown Township’s five first aid squads, and the Visiting Nurses of Monmouth County who assisted and cared for Patricia. We also appreciate the care given to Patricia at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank and Bayshore Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Middletown Township First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 128, Middletown, NJ 07748 or to Project PAUL, 311 Carr Ave., Keansburg, NJ 07734. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.

The article originally appeared in the July 28 – August 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.