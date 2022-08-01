Alan A. Ambler, 46, of Middletown, passed away July 16, 2022, at home. He was a beloved brother, son, uncle and, above all, dad.

Alan grew up in Middletown and graduated Middletown High School North. He attended Monmouth University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. Alan was best known for his musical abilities and his powerful singing voice. He was recognized throughout the state for fronting the band Saturday Night Fever. He was most proud of his work with his original band, Cold 30, where he was a singer and songwriter.

Traveling for his music allowed Alan the opportunity to meet many people and he was welcomed as a friend everywhere he went.

He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Linda; sisters, Erin and Kathy; brother-in-law Andrew; nieces, Madison and Lauren; his wife Samantha; and his beloved son Lochlan, who truly was the love of his too short life.

Alan’s laughter and voice will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation was held July 20 at John f Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. At the request of Alan’s parents and in lieu of flowers, please honor Alan with donations for his son Lochlan’s educational trust fund, through the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/eb5f7a41 or by mailing a check payable to Lochlan Ambler c/o John Celmer at 2226 Mountain Ave., Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. One hundred percent of the donations will be deposited into Lochlan’s educational fund.

Arrangements are entrusted with the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.

The article originally appeared in the July 28 – August 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.