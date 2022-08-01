Margaret Alfano, 89, of Middletown, passed away peacefully July 20, 2022. Born Oct. 5, 1932 in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Margaret and Daniel Bryce, she had been a resident of Middletown for most of her life.

Margaret was a devout Catholic and a member of the Rosary Society of St. Catherine’s Church. She enjoyed getting together with family and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. She was a kind loving person and will be missed by many.

Surviving are her three sons, Michael Yannibelli (daughter-in-law Kate Yannibelli), Gary Yannibelli (daughter in-law Tracie Yannibelli), and Joseph Yannibelli; four grandchildren: Michael Yannibelli, Barbara Gallo (grandson-in-law George), Joey Yannibelli and Keenan Yannibelli; and her sister Helen Clemente.

She is also survived by her seven great-grandchildren, Amanda (Derek) Salayi, Chelsea (Christopher) Campbell, Jordan (Michael) Dorsa, Sarah Gallo, Alexandra Gallo, Dakota Yannibelli, and Louis; and eight great-great-grandchildren, Derek Salayi, Scotland Salayi, Iris Dorsa, Millie Dorsa, Christopher Campbell, Collins Campbell, Cameron Campbell, and Noah McAnuff.

Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas Alfano and first husband Joseph Yannibelli.

A funeral Mass was held July 23 at St. Catherine’s Church, Middletown. Interment followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

The article originally appeared in the July 28 – August 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.