Jean Marie Zipprich née Murphy, 94, of Great Kills, Staten Island, New York, passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home.

She was born Jean Marie Murphy on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1927, in St. Vincent’s Hospital, West Brighton, Staten Island, to featherweight boxing champion John A. (“Billy”) and Anella E. Murphy née Piatt. She attended Sacred Heart School and St. Peter’s Girls High School, New Brighton. She excelled in mathematics and science and was encouraged by her mentor, Sr. Terese McEvoy, to pursue a career in pharmacy.

Jean Marie applied and was accepted to an accelerated three-year baccalaureate program at St. John’s University School of Pharmacy, Brooklyn, in 1945. She was one of only six women accepted to the program. While in college she served as secretary of the Lambda Pi sorority.

She suspended her education when her mother became ill in 1947. She took time off to care for her mother and her youngest brother. After her mother’s passing, her father urged her to return to her studies at St. John’s. She graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy and sat for her licensing boards. Upon passing the New York state boards, she began her career working at Meibauer’s Pharmacy in Port Richmond as one of the first women pharmacists on Staten Island.

Earlier, in 1947, her best friend Frances Boylan, introduced her to Bernard Zipprich of New Dorp, on a blind date. They went horseback riding and Jean Marie was unseated from her saddle by a v-shaped tree branch. Bernie rescued her and got her back on the horse. The couple dated and their romance unfurled. The two became engaged in 1949 after her graduation and were married in January 1951, with the newly minted Frances Boylan-McGrath serving as matron of honor.

The now Mrs. Zipprich took a position as resident pharmacist at Seaview Hospital during the early 1950s. As she and her husband welcomed their first child in 1953, Bernie fell seriously ill. Jean worked full time to support and care for her young family and picked up part-time work in area pharmacies to supplement the family income.

When her husband recovered, they returned to an active life of family and boating. They built their house in Great Kills, New York, in 1959 and moved into it in April 1960.

They were members of the Richmond County Yacht Club and raced Comet class sailboats together and won several trophies. They later purchased their cabin cruiser the Highland Fling, and cruised up the Hudson River to Lake Champlain and the Long Island Sound. As their family grew, Jean continued to work part time and settled into a position at Taub’s Pharmacy in Annandale (later Annandale Pharmacy) where she worked for more than 30 years.

Jean remained an active member of the Richmond County Yacht Club, Great Kills, for over 65 years. She and Bernie taught all four of their children to sail. They sailed their 32-foot sloop, Mady II, up and down the East Coast from Great Kills to destinations like Martha’s Vineyard, Block Island, the Jersey Shore and beyond.

Jean was also active with the Richmondtown Restoration and Staten Island Historical Society and she and Bernie were members of the Staten Island Sail and Power Squadron where they both obtained their ham radio licenses.

Jean was an avid reader and amateur astrologist. She belonged to an astrology group founded by her dear friend Claire Drinnan that met monthly in Great Kills.

Jean’s eyesight deteriorated due to macular degeneration and yet she never lost her quest for knowledge. She became a member of the Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library in New York City. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she enjoyed reading the complete series “An Irish Country Doctor” and other historical books on American history and politics.

Jean Zipprich was a volunteer with the Crossroads Foundation in Oakwood Heights, Staten Island, and was a member of St. Clare’s parish.

She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Bernard P. Zipprich Sr. and her brother J. Harold Murphy. She is survived by her brother William J. Murphy of Cape May and her children: Bernard P. Zipprich Jr. (Grace), Elizabeth A. Ghent (Don), Red Bank Councilman Edward J. Zipprich (JP Nicolaides), and Capt. Jean M. Kelahan (Retired-USPHS) (Paul); 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her sixth great-grandchild was recently announced to arrive in April.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Scalia Home for Funerals, Eltingville, Staten Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered at St. Clare’s Church, Great Kills and interment followed at Resurrection Cemetery, Pleasant Plains, Staten Island.

