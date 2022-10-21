John Buff Anderson, 57, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away Oct. 9, 2022.

Born October 9, 1965, to James and Priscilla Anderson, Buff was the third of nine children and was raised in Rumson. He attended Holy Cross School in Rumson and was a 1984 graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High School.

Buff worked hard all his life. After high school, he went to work for Anderson Bros. Inc. in Red Bank. He loved working for the family business, moving furniture.

Buff was very outgoing and loved being a salesman, where he was a natural, most recently working at Nissan City in Red Bank. Buff relished freedom and celebrated that liberty by riding his beloved Harley – full throttle on any surface that would accept it. Buff lived his entire life full throttle, foot to the floor, full steam ahead, don’t look back.

Buff would like to be remembered as exactly as he was – unique, one-of-a-kind, fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants kind of guy, a wild man who truly loved his family and friends

Buff was predeceased by his parents, James and Priscilla Anderson (2021) and his daughter, Amy Anderson (2008). Buff is survived by his three children, Buff Anderson, Grace Anderson and James “Jimmy” Anderson, their mother Elizabeth Anderson, and his eight siblings, Jim, Kevin, Cathy, Rob, Karen, Sue, Dave and Jennifer, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends gathered Oct. 15 at the John E. Day Funeral Home. A graveside commemoration followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Buff’s memory to AFSP New Jersey, P.O. Box 3188, Wayne, NJ 07474 – Memo: “In Memory of Buff Anderson.”

The article originally appeared in the October 20 – 26, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.