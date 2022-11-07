Karen M. Foran, 75, of Tinton Falls, formerly of Little Silver and Rumson, passed away peacefully Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born Jan. 12, 1947, in Amityville, New York, a daughter of the late Robert Satzinger and Mary (Raine) Satzinger.

After graduating from Rumson-Fair Haven High School, Karen pursued her longtime dream of becoming a nurse like her grandmother, Beatrice Raine. She graduated from Helene Fuld School of Nursing in Trenton and began her nursing career, spanning over 40 years, at Riverview Medical Center.

A natural caretaker, whether of her patients, friends or family, Karen was always kind, considerate, a thoughtful listener and ready to help in time of need. Since her childhood, Karen lived for summertime at the beach in Sea Bright and cherished the salt air and sunsets. Karen deeply loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who she always said were good for her soul.

Surviving Karen are her children, Kevin (Jacqueline) Foran of Edgartown, Massachusetts, and Megan (David) Atkins of Darien, Connecticut; three sisters, Noel Clark of Grafton, West Virginia, Martha Luczak of Whiting, and Winifred Schirrmeister of Naples, Florida; and three grandchildren, Theodore and Josephine Foran and Beatrice Atkins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Katherine Alicia Satzinger.

There was a memorial gathering and a prayer service Oct. 25 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. Following the funeral services, Karen was laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Neptune.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen’s memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at ccf.org.

The article originally appeared in the October 27 – November 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.