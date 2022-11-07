Philip Goldman, 86, of Lincroft, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2022, on the 64th anniversary of his marriage to Dawn Goldman who passed away in 2007. He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Keith and Alison Goldman of Middletown, and Lawrence Goldman and Meeta Sehgal of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, William Goldman of Arlington, Virginia, and Kimberly Goldman of Middletown; his sister Julia Person of Hockessin, Delaware; and many nephews and nieces.

Born in Philadelphia to Paul and Catharine Goldman in 1936, Philip grew up in the Germantown neighborhood of Pennsylvania where he attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School. After service in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Newport News, he attended St. Joseph’s College (now University) where he earned a degree in chemistry and completed coursework toward a master’s degree in marketing at Temple University. Throughout the course of his professional life Philip worked in research and sales for leading pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers, including Smith Kline & French (now GlaxoSmithKline), ICI Americas, GAF (now ISP), and Mendel. He excelled in his sales career and was frequently honored as the leading salesperson in his regions and nationally.

Philip’s work required his family to relocate, first to Marlborough, Massachusetts, and later to Lincroft, where he lived until his death. He was an active member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lincroft while also being active in his wife’s church, Middletown Methodist Church. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, belonging to the Father McGivney Council at the time of his death.

Throughout his life Philip amassed countless friends and professional colleagues who valued his warmth, sense of humor and appreciation for even the smallest joys in life. Although active in the community and always enjoying the company of friends, his family was at the center of his being. He was thrilled to watch his sons and grandchildren grow into caring and successful adults, never fully appreciating how his own life served as a formative model that his family emulated.

The family invites friends and relatives to take part in the following events to remember Philip and Celebrate his life, including a viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank; a Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft; and interment at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia.

Memories and condolences may be shared at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the October 27 – November 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.