Martha Jane Lynch

Martha “Marty” Jane Lynch, 90, formerly of Middletown, passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at the Atrium in Red Bank.

Marty was born May 23, 1932, in Peoria, Illinois, to Lorna and Wayne Miller. After graduating from Peoria High School in 1950, Marty went to Duke University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary school education in 1954. During her junior year at Duke, she met Al Lynch, the love of her life. They were married Aug. 28, 1954, in Peoria and lived in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts and Maryland before settling in Middletown in 1970.

Initially a fulltime homemaker, Marty later started teaching third grade at Lincroft Elementary School, a career that would span 21 years, retiring in 1997. She loved teaching and connecting with her students.

Marty loved her family and especially adored her grandchildren. The family has fond memories of Hilton Head, a favorite vacation spot. After a day at the beach or playing golf, Marty often played cards and board games with her grandchildren.

Marty was a devoted parishioner of Christ Episcopal Church in Middletown and a longtime member of the Tuesday Women’s Bible Study Group. She treasured her friends in this group, which held many insightful discussions. Marty also loved traveling and reading and, in retirement, took painting lessons and later produced beautiful landscape scenes.

Marty loved sports. In her teens and throughout high school, she was an accomplished swimmer, adept at freestyle and backstroke. She raced in many swim meets and finals in Peoria and Chicago. Also a big baseball fan, Marty loved her New York Mets. Her favorite spectator sport was watching her sons and grandchildren, whether it was T-ball, Little League, high school or college sports, always cheering from her seat.

Marty leaves behind her loving husband of 68 years, Albert V. Lynch, Red Bank; sons, Albert (Diane) Lynch and David Lynch; and three grandchildren, Matthew, David and Katherine. She was preceded in death by a newborn son Craig (1956), and her sister Janet (2017).

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Christ Episcopal Church, 90 Kings Highway, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Christ Church. Family and friends are welcome to visit the family, prior to the service, starting at 10:15 a.m.

The article originally appeared in the October 27 – November 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.