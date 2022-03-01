Marie Wood, our “Southern Belle,” our beautiful mother, 95, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, formally of Colts Neck, died peacefully Jan. 9, 2022.

She was a resident of Willow Valley communities where she was fondly known as “Nana.”

Mom was predeceased by her “Jersey Boy” husband Benjamin J. Wood in 2019. She is survived by her three children, Benjamin (Connie), Suzanne (Carl) and Gregory (Lisa) and her four grandsons, Michael (Molly), Peter, Benjamin and Tyler.

Marie was born and raised in Yadkin County, North Carolina, where she exceled academically, surpassing two grade levels and graduating as valedictorian of her high school class. Awarded a full academic scholarship, she graduated University of North Carolina with honors and became a teacher whose teachings extended outside the traditional classroom.

Marie believed the most important life lesson was to treat everyone with kindness by demonstrating empathy and understanding to her students. Her belief was ever apparent when she organized a collection, along with her class, to purchase a winter coat for student in need.

When Marie married Ben she continued her career at Kemper Insurance Company, before dedicating herself full time as a wife and mother. She later returned to teaching part time, while volunteering her talents with PTA, scouting, her church and other organizations.

Mom was brilliant in so many ways. She was a great southern cook who later mastered the art of Italian cuisine. On average, Marie read two to three books per week and could master any Jeopardy category. She was both musically and artistically gifted. Marie loved to sing and was also a talented pianist. She also enjoyed crafting, needlepoint, sewing and interior decorating.

Mom loved blue margaritas, earning her the nickname “Margarita Marie.”

One of the best examples of her quick wit was demonstrated when she was asked: “Did you do any arts and crafts today?” Mom responded: “Everything I do is an art and a craft!”

A celebration of Marie’s life will be held at a later date.

True to the manner in which mom lived, her memory may best be honored by treating each other with love and kindness.

The article originally appeared in the February 24 – March 2, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.