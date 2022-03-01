Middletown Objects to Enclave at Holmdel

Farm animals, including some cute little lambs, still call the WH Potter and Son Farm on the border of Holmdel and Middletown home, for the time being. Vita Duva

By Vita Duva

A storm is brewing between Middletown and Holmdel Township… and it is not by way of Mother Nature.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, Middletown legally notified Holmdel Township via a letter penned by Christopher J. Dasti, managing partner of Dasti and Associates, Attorneys at Law, of the former municipality’s objection to the latter’s consideration of a newly planned development of The WH Potter and Son Farm, more commonly known as “Potter’s Farm” or “The Gateway.”

The farmstead, which has been owned by the Potter Family since 1920, permanently closed in 2020 and was recently sold to United Methodist Homes of New Jersey, Inc., also known as United Methodist Communities, a nonprofit faith-based organization that is driven by the mission to provide housing and support for older adults.

In proposals to the Holmdel Zoning Board of Adjustment earlier this month, David Hoglund of Perkins Eastman Architects presented plans on behalf of the corporation to build what it is calling “The Enclave at Holmdel,” a 105-unit memory-care facility for seniors facing dementia.

“Middletown residents have voiced their passion for preserving open space when they supported our referendum on the 2020 ballot,” Perry told The Two River Times.

United Methodist Homes of New Jersey now owns the former Potter’s Farm and wants to build a memory-care facility on the site. Middletown opposes the move. Vita Duva

“The Township Committee and I want to be kept apprised of this application to ensure that it makes sense for our communities, especially as it is the gateway for both Middletown and Holmdel.”

Potter’s Farm, still occupied by a friendly herd of free-range sheep and goats, is located at 470 Red Hill Road at the intersection of Middletown and Holmdel. The agricultural site consists of roughly 18 acres and meets the on/off ramp of Exit 114 of the Garden State Parkway.

“With clear opportunities to preserve this farm, it is disheartening to see the Gateway of Middletown and Holmdel be destroyed,” Perry captioned in an Instagram post which highlighted the letter sent to Holmdel Township that afternoon.

In support of Perry’s post, @brutal0323 wrote, “Keep fighting the good fight, Mr. Mayor. We appreciate everything.”

Another commenter, @pixel_plus_photos, said, “That would be terrible; enough new development and further decimation of the beautiful nature that surrounds us.”

According to the corporation’s project narrative, The Enclave will contain seven residential homes separated into neighborhoods. Each home will consist of either three or four households. A town center will offer amenities and programming, including house assessment and community outreach. Some of the facilities available in the town center are a grocery store, bistro and auditorium/chapel.

Sheep still greet visitors to the Holmdel property known as The Gateway. Middletown would prefer the site remain mostly open space. Vita Duva

The center will also incorporate an activity pavilion, providing residents of The Enclave with access to club rooms, a salon and a fitness room. The project plans include a series of secured gardens where residents are free to walk around, engage with one other and the outdoors. Different types of open spaces within these gardens are said to include a village green, a sensory garden, outdoor fitness spaces and a play area for families with children who come to visit residents at The Enclave.

The members of Holmdel Township’s Zoning Board of Adjustment did not respond to requests for comment on the letter by press time, but zoning board secretary Loretta Coscia did state that, “The Dementia Center application before the Holmdel’s Zoning Board of Adjustment is an active application, so we are unable to make any comments.”

Holmdel Township’s next regular zoning board meeting and continued public hearing concerning the fate of Potter’s Farm will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at town hall at 4 Crawfords Corner Road, as well as on Zoom.

The article originally appeared in the February 24 – March 2, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.