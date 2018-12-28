Mayors Send Good Wishes to Two River Times Reporter

The Two River Council of Mayors at their annual December get-together at the Little Silver train station.

Photo by Patrick Olivero

The Two River Council of Mayors took a break from their monthly meeting recently to send best wishes to John Burton, The Two River Times’ senior reporter, as he progresses through the challenges of recent medical issues. They shared this message: “John’s regular participation and unwavering support of the monthly meetings of the Two River Council of Mayors is greatly appreciated.”



From left: Mayor Kevin Settembrino, Middletown; Mayor Joseph Hemphill, Rumson; Mayor Ben Lucarelli, Fair Haven; Mayor Bob Neff, Little Silver; Mayor Sue Howard, Monmouth Beach; Freeholder Gerry Scharfenberger, former mayor of Middletown; David Hinton, former mayor of Fair Haven; Mayor Don Burden, Shrewsbury; Gerry Tarantolo, former mayor of Eatontown; and Mayor Janet Tucci, West Long Branch.

To send your own message to John Burton, please email him at johnfburton@comcast.net