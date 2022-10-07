Middletown Township Approves $5 Million for Public Improvements

By Sunayana Prabhu

MIDDLETOWN – At its workshop meeting Oct. 3, the township committee unanimously approved $5 million in bond ordinances for park renovations and design costs for public improvements, including to the Middletown Arts Center.

“Over the last four years, the township committee and I have made record investments in our infrastructure, emergency services, and our recreational facilities,” said Mayor Tony Perry. “Tonight, we again demonstrated our commitment to enhancing the greatness of our township while maintaining the fiscal responsibility our residents deserve.”

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) nurtures the work of local artists and serves the community through performing and visual arts. The building is owned by the township and is operated by the Middletown Township Cultural & Arts Council, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life of local residents by supporting and promoting the arts.

Maggie O’Brien, Middletown Arts Center executive director, said they are excited and happy about the renovations since the arts center “is a township gem that serves beyond Middletown. And we’re happy to see the arts supported in our community.”

According to Tara Berson, the township’s communications director, Middletown bonded for $75,000 to repair certain damages at the MAC, in addition to funds received from an insurance claim from a flooded basement.

“To date we have received $314,272.23,” Berson said. “We are expecting a further amount of $168,577 for a total of $482,849.23.”

The MAC improvements will include the construction of new floors, walls, painting, lighting and a new dance studio floor.

According to Berson, the township is also using funds from the American Rescue Plan “to install a permanent canopy off the back of the MAC for outdoor programming.”

The largest municipality in Monmouth County, Middletown benefits from a diverse landscape encompassing beaches, natural reserves and vast hilltop parks with multiuse trails. The township committee approved park and playground renovations totaling $1.5 million, including field lighting and placing stationary garbage and recycling carts at various parks, a new entrance sign and boardwalk replacement at Poricy Park, and new pickleball courts at McMahon Park. According to the statement released by the township, some park improvements will be supplemented with grants from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, including the Poricy Park boardwalk replacement. A Monmouth County Open Space grant will provide additional funds for the pickleball courts.

The township bonded for $3.5 million (including the $75,000 for the MAC) for township roads and sidewalks and drainage improvements, some involving Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades across town and the design and bidding costs for the 2023 Capital Road and Drainage Improvements Program to Port Monmouth Road, Kings Highway, East Road, Oak Hill Road and Shady Oaks Way.

Also included in the bond ordinance is acquisition of vehicles for the fire department and animal control, and design work for anticipated department of public works and engineering (DPW) upgrades to the DPW administrative building, such as renovations to the restrooms, breakroom, locker rooms and common areas.

The meeting was led by Perry and attended by committee members Ryan Clarke, Kimberly Kratz, Kevin Settembrino and deputy mayor Rick Hibell.

The article originally appeared in the October 6 – 12, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.