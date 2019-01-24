Molly, Shannon N., Age: 43, Lincroft

Shannon N. Molloy, 43, of Lincroft passed away Nov. 5. She was born in Newnan, Georgia to Jimmy and Linda Marchman.



Shannon was a pediatric oncologist nurse at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn where she attended to children with cancer. She was a loving mother and wife who loved nothing more than time with her family.



Shannon is survived by her beloved husband Thomas; her loving daughter Megan; her parents and siblings, Connie, Tammy, Justin and Stephanie; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A life celebration was held Nov. 8 and 9 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 10 at St. Leo the Great R.C. Church, Lincroft, with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.



In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.