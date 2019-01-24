Roe, Glenn L., Age: 57, Farmingdale

Glenn L. Roe, 57, of Farmingdale passed away Oct. 31. He was born in Somerville to the late Betty and George Roe.



Glenn lived in Lincroft with his parents before moving to Farmingdale when he was 37. He may have not spoken a word his whole life, but he sure touched the hearts of everyone who knew him with his smile and personality; he was involved with the ARC Program of Monmouth and went to the Shore Achievement Center in Tinton Falls.



Glenn was predeceased by his brother Brian in 2013. He is survived by his beloved brothers, Dennis Roe of Ocean Grove, Gary Roe and wife Sue of Shrewsbury, and Steve Roe and wife Catherine of Middletown; his younger sister Cheryl Roe-Rust and husband Ray of Tinton Falls; and a sister-in-law Maria. Also surviving are his adoring nieces and nephews, Jen and DJ Roe, Dave Roe and his fiancé Marcie and son Kaiden, Hunter Roe, Samantha and Ashley Rust; as well as his family and friends at Farmingdale Group Home where he resided for the last 20 years and was taken care of with much love and kindness by all who took care of him there.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Glenn’s memory to the ARC of Monmouth in Tinton Falls.



All arrangements for Glenn were private and under the care of John E Day funeral home in Red Bank.



Please visit Glenn’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.