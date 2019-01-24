Gillespie Esq., John A., Age: 73, Red Bank

John A. Gillespie Esq., 73, of Red Bank passed away Nov. 12. He was born in Elizabeth to the late John and Noella Gillespie.



John was a practicing attorney in the state of New Jersey, an active member in the Red Bank Elks, the Knights of Columbus Council 525 and the VFW. He also proudly served his country during Vietnam in the U.S. Army.



He is predeceased by his sister-in-law Doris Kulbok Gillespie and bother-in-law,Clifford Millette.



John is survived by his beloved son Ryan and loving siblings, Terrence Gillespie, Laura and John Frammigen and Noella Millette. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.



A Life Celebration was held Nov. 16 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 17 at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, Red Bank. Interment was private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.



Please visit John’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.