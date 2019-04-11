No Serious Injuries In Bus Fire at Middletown North

A Helfrich & Sons bus went up in flames outside Middletown North around 7:08 a.m. Thursday, April 11. Photo courtesy Robert Pfleger, Middletown Township EMS.

By Chris Rotolo

MIDDLETOWN – Students safely evacuated a school bus Thursday morning that had started to smoke while stopped at the entrance of Middletown High School North, according to police. Everyone was safely off the bus before it burst into flames.

Police were alerted to the fire by school security investigator Peter White at 7:08 a.m..

The Fire Department (MTFD) was dispatched to the Tindall Road school at 7:15 a.m. Chief Steven Schweizer confirmed all of the passengers were safely evacuated.

Police investigators said that the bus, which was being operated by a professional driver with approximately 10 years of driving experience, was having mechanical problems while en route to the high school.

Upon pulling into the school’s driveway, the bus began to smoke and eventually the engine caught fire. The flames spread to the evacuated passenger compartment resulting in major damage to the vehicle.

The bus is operated by the Hazlet Township-based R. Helfrich & Son.

The bus caught fire while in front of Middletown High School North’s entrance.

Photo courtesy Robert Pfleger, Middletown Township EMS.

Schweizer deemed the fire “under control” by 7:40 a.m. and all units were cleared from the scene at 9:40 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Russell Mount was transported to Riverview Medical Center where he was treated for minor smoke inhalation. No other firefighters were injured.

Fifteen members from three MTFD companies responded to the blaze, including members from Belford Engine, Belford Independent Fire Companies and the Middletown Township Fire Department Special Services.

The Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office in investigating what sparked the fire.