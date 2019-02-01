Platzer, Ruth, Age: 89, Little Silver

Ruth Platzer, 89, Little Silver, passed away Jan. 12 at home after a long illness.

A native of Sonderborg, Denmark, she immigrated to Canada at age 19 with a culinary arts degree from the Culinary Institute, Stockholm, Sweden. She waited six years to legally enter the United States in 1954, settling in Summit where she resided many years before moving to Monmouth County. She lived in Little Silver for the past nine years.

Ruth was a renowned chef and restaurateur who served distinguished cuisine to discerning clientele including royalty and many celebrities. By request, she prepared meals for Princess Grace of Monaco, Elizabeth Taylor and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Her legendary culinary skills seemed magical and she proudly passed those down to her sons and grandsons.

She was predeceased by her former husband Ferdinand Platzer; her son Fred Platzer of New Jersey; and her brothers, Harry and Unger, both in Denmark.

She is survived by her sisters, Birthe and Edith in Denmark, and her brother Hilmar in Florida, as well as three children, Doris Marinaccio, Robert Platzer and Louise O’Malley (Kevin), all local. Survivors also include seven grandchildren, Nicole, Robert and Ryan Platzer, Ashley Marinaccio, and Cody and Clifton O’Malley. She has four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in Denmark and Switzerland.

Visitation and a service were held Jan. 16 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, followed by entombment at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanual Bible Church, Howell, New Jersey.

