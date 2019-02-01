Hendrex, Regina Charlene, Age: 53, Red Bank

Regina Charlene Hendrex, 53, of Red Bank departed this dear life Jan. 19 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.

Regina was born May 29, 1965 in Fort Monmouth, raised in Asbury Park and grew up to continue life out of Red Bank. Regina passionately worked for The Two River Times newspaper.

She leaves to cherish her everlasting memories two daughters, Janae and Janelle Hendrex, both of Red Bank; two grandsons, Ji’Lan and Jah’sy; sister Kimberly Brooks of Long Branch; brother Edward Hendrex of Long Branch; five nieces; two nephews; two grandnieces; one grandnephew; and three lifelong best friends, Kimberly Cullen of Red Bank, Rosalind Dukes of Neptune and Gisele McDuffy of Ocean. Regina will truly be missed by all family and friends.

Homegoing services will be held from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Red Bank Elks Lodge, 306 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank.

