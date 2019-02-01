Harwood, Frank Keith, Middletown

Frank Keith Harwood died peacefully at his home in Middletown Jan. 13. He lived a full and joyous life with family, wife Barbara of 69 years, and homestead of 63 years. He was born in Long Branch July 18, 1924 and grew up in Keyport. He worked for Western Electric in telecommunications installation for 40 years. He enjoyed music, the outdoors, swimming and spending time with family and friends. As a real motor enthusiast (aka the Blue Buick, supply your own emoticon), he visited and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. He is survived by his wife, three children, eight grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Jan. 17 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. Funeral Services were Jan. 18 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the UMC of Red Bank Scholarship Fund or the Monmouth County SPCA.

