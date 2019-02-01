Gunther, James B., Age: 59, Belford

James B. Gunther, 59, of Belford, peacefully passed away Jan. 14.

Jim was a loving son, brother, father and friend. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Jim was born Aug. 23, 1959 and grew up in Middletown, the youngest of four siblings, Rudy, Linda and Barbara. He was a sheet metal worker with Local 19, Philadelphia for more than 15 years. He enjoyed the outdoors; hiking, camping, fishing and hunting with his father as a young boy. His greatest joy in life was the time spent with his sons, Colton and Tyler. Whether it was a trip to Virginia’s water park or the museum in earlier years or a quick bite to eat at Five Guys more recently, he greatly enjoyed the time spent with his boys.

Jim was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) approximately four years ago. He was doing well and living on his own up until six months ago when his condition declined. In recent months he found happiness in being able to attend his 40-year high school reunion, surrounded by supportive and loving friends. He also enjoyed the many visits from his family and friends to his residential care facility where he was fondly referred to as “smiley.”

Jim is survived by his two sons, Colton and Tyler Gunther of Belford; along with his loving sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Daniel Flanigan, Rumson; sister and brother-in-law Barbara and David Collins, Keansburg; brother and sister-in-law, Rudy and Roslyn Gunther, Brick; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Nancy, Polk, Florida; and eight nieces and nephews, Jennifer Gunther, Amanda Kelly, Stephanie Cashmore, Brett Cashmore, Katie Flanigan, Tom Flanigan, Cassie Ruiz and David Collins.

Friends and relatives paid their respects Jan. 18 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford. A Funeral Service will conclude the afternoon and a private cremation followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan Dancy and PALS (People with ALS) Foundation at joandancyandpals.org.

