Residents View Fort Projects During Tour

Bruce Steadman, executive director of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, hosted a public bus tour of the redeveloping former U.S. Army base.

Photo by Laura D.C. Kolnoski



By Laura D.C. Kolnoski

OCEANPORT – Sixty curious residents boarded three school buses amidst blustery winds March 16 to embark on an informational tour of Fort Monmouth. Each bus was hosted by an official from the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) – Bruce Steadman, executive director, David Nuse, director of real estate development and deputy executive director, and Kara Kopach, real estate development manager.

Participants asked questions about the status of various parcels and redevelopment projects either underway or on the drawing board at the 1,127-acre former U.S. Army base that straddles portions of Eatontown, Oceanport and Tinton Falls. The New Jersey City University (NJCU) campus coming to the fort’s Squier Hall, construction restrictions in the fort’s Historic District, affordable housing and two coming breweries were subjects most frequently asked about.

The NJCU plan was scaled back earlier this month after some borough officials and residents expressed concerns over proposed building heights, public safety and a dormitory. The developer, KKF University Enterprises LLC, decided to only proceed with the initial phase of the project – renovating Squier Hall and a parking lot to accommodate classrooms, staff and students. Any future expansions will be based on demand, Guillermo de Veyga, NJCU chief of staff, told The Two River Times last week.

With Steadman at the helm of the bus, Oceanport Mayor Jay Coffey focused on NJCU’s location on the fort and potential benefits to the municipality. Oceanport has 400 of its acres on fort land.

“The fort was once a thriving community with people and traffic,” said Coffey, adding that Oceanport was negotiating with KKF to use a planned recreation facility, and would have “worked a deal” on that aspect and more. “The council went apoplectic. I feel differently. I don’t mind a building over here. There are fire and security concerns. Our comments were heard and the system worked. Colleges are a plus, an added benefit for a town.”

Coffey noted that Squier Hall is in a portion of the fort where buildings would not be seen from Oceanport Avenue. Discussing a future dormitory, one resident noted additional safety beyond what the college would offer will be provided by police and emergency services relocating nearby as Oceanport is moving its municipal complex into former Army structures there.

Trinity Hall School is putting the finishing touches on its first expansion since moving to Fort Monmouth three years ago.

Photo by Laura D.C. Kolnoski



While the tour was open to all local officials and residents, only William Deerin and Coffey attended.

“A lot has happened on the fort and I wanted to see the college property for myself,” said borough resident Rosanne Letson, who took a similar FMERA tour two years ago. “Things are being sensationalized and I want people not to be so frightened. I’m comfortable with it (the college) and think it’s a good idea. It’s a good use for the property and will feed local businesses. Students will graduate, then work and live here. It’s like a circle; a circle of life.”

While some participants expressed concern over the impact of new housing, others were anticipating new recreational and entertainment facilities. Officials noted that by state law, every new housing complex must include 20 percent affordable units. In some cases, those units are being located in single structures. A total of 1,585 new housing units are mandated for the fort, 720 within Oceanport. “I worked all over the effort for 21 years,” said Jackie Cole, a former Oceanport resident who now lives in Tinton Falls, after the tour. “The tour was excellent. I think all the redevelopment is great, although it’s taken too long.”



“It’s important for people to see the enormity of it,” said Coffey. “If this is done right with caution and intelligence, it will be an incredible benefit to Oceanport socially and economically. I have every confidence the right thing will be done. If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”

“We are very pleased we had such a great turnout,” Steadman said. “People said they learned a lot and were excited about all that’s coming – tax revenue, schools, and mini-communities to live in.” He told tourgoers there will be $1 billion in investment over the next ten years which should result in about $30 million in tax revenue for each of the three municipalities. We (FMERA) hope to put ourselves out of business in eight or nine years.”

Informational Highlights

The Fort Monmouth Fitness Center Work has resumed with last week’s delivery of structural steel. An opening is tentatively planned for the end of 2019.

Suneagles will remain a deed-restricted golf course for 40 years. Sixty adult housing units will be located on 10 acres in the center of the property. Fifteen affordable units will occupy one building on an outer corner. The historic Gibbs Hall will be renovated by the new owner, who has already made upgrades to the property.

Lennar Corporation will build 245 single family townhomes on vacant land next to the new Commvault world headquarters.

Commvault has purchased the fort firehouse for use as a “skunk works” building where special teams will work on “hot projects that need immediate action,” Steadman said.

Breweries. In addition to a new microbrewery and event space currently being created in the former Dance Hall, a larger brewery operation is in contract negotiations for the base’s former commissary. It is FMERA policy not to disclose identities of businesses during the negotiation process; only when a formal initial agreement is signed.

Bowling Alley. An unidentified prospective buyer hopes to close by the end of 2019. Plans are to expand the facility, which will have a liquor license, with a restaurant and potentially laser tag.

A CVS is being constructed on Route 35 on a former gas station site outside the iconic brick fort gates, prompting Steadman to note, “Significant development will spur interest in properties nearby. That makes it easier for a developer to pre-lease office and residential space. There’s more to see and do in walking distance for new residents. While 8,000 jobs were lost when the fort closed, our target is 10,000 new jobs. Our goal is to bring back the jobs and get the properties back on the tax rolls.”

Pedestrian use remains prohibited for issues of safety and security. The property is currently patrolled by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department, Eatontown Police and FMERA’s own security.

This article was first published in the March 21-March 27, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.



