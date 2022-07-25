Riverview Suffers AC Loss During Heat Wave

There was an air conditioning outage at Riverview Medical Center’s emergency department Wednesday morning as temperatures soared to the mid 90s. Sunayana Prabhu

By Sunayana Prabhu

RED BANK – In the middle of an oppressive heat wave July 20, the air conditioning system for the emergency department at Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center failed, leaving staff scrambling to accommodate patients.

According to a social media post from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency room was temporarily closed and affected patients were diverted; Monmouth and Middlesex county medical ambulance buses were on scene to assist.

Additional emergency organizations responding included the county Office of Emergency Management and EMS coordinators, the New Jersey EMS Task Force, the Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management, and Red Bank Emergency Management. Six portable air conditioning units were on site to provide relief.

Sheriff Shaun Golden commended the organizations for the quick response.

The hospital’s facilities team was working to restore the air conditioning Wednesday.

The article originally appeared in the July 21 – 28, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.