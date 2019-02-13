Sailing on New Ice

Photos by Patrick Olivero

RED BANK – While the deep freeze that engulfed the region made life difficult for many, one positive was the return of a great Two River-area tradition: Ice Boating. Monmouth Boating Club’s Ice Boaters took to the Navesink River – after ensuring the ice was at least 4-inches thick – to race across its frozen surface. Ice grips, safety picks and helmets were some of the devices racers used to keep themselves safe while sailing on the ice at high speeds. Many spectators braved the biting wind and freezing temperatures to watch the return of this Two River winter spectacle.

This article was first published in the Feb.7-14, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

