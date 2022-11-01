Shrewsbury Borough: Embracing Family Values And Creating Bridges

By Sunayana Prabhu

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Borough’s municipal government is comprised of a mayor and borough council. The mayor is directly elected by voters to a four-year term while six council members are elected to serve three-year terms on a staggered basis, with two seats coming up for election each year in a three-year cycle. This year three seats are up for grabs; two full-term seats and a one-year unexpired term seat.

Erik Anderson, the Republican incumbent candidate for mayor is running unopposed.

Candidates for the full-term seats are Republican incumbents Jason Sena and Deidre M. DerAsadourian and Democrats Donald Sena and Carol Loeffler. Candidates for the unexpired terms are Republican Jaclyn Woehnker (currently filling the seat as an appointee) and Democrat Judith Kramer.

Two-Year Term

Diedre DerAsadourian (R-incumbent):

“It is unfortunate that politics on the national level have created an intense division within our country. This divisiveness does not have a place in local politics. Each layer of government is charged with a specific set of duties. The duties of the Shrewsbury Town Council are to remain focused on the policies and procedures of our borough. The scope of duties include managing the municipal budget, providing a safe and secure environment for all residents, maintaining our infrastructure as well as supporting our staff and large group of community volunteers. The success of the Shrewsbury Borough Council is predicated on a very focused and disciplined approach to ensure that our tax dollars and resources are used toward these responsibilities. Through our focused and disciplined approach in managing Shrewsbury Borough, we have achieved so much. I am very proud of the fact that our Council has been able to decrease Shrewsbury’s municipal tax rate over the past four consecutive years. For the first time in years, the current municipal tax rate is under 2%.

Through the work of Council and community volunteers, Shrewsbury has been able to take great strides in our Safe Routes to School program and we’ve recently been recognized by earning the State Silver Level Achievement award. This was done through various projects that included restructuring streets and sidewalks to create safer pedestrian passageways, adding new safety crosswalks, reducing speed limits, implementing the use of digital speed boxes and adding visual cues to slow down traffic in our neighborhoods. These projects were made possible through the collaboration of the Council and our residents.

If reelected, I will remain focused on the needs of our town and always put our residents first. I am committed to working with all of the members of our community to make Shrewsbury a great place to live, not only today, but for future generations as well.”

Carol Loeffler (D):

“Fabulous question!

Partisan politics has no place in a small town like Shrewsbury. As a teacher for 38 years, I have experience working diplomatically with many people and would bring that quality with me to Council.

For over 40 years, Shrewsbury has had a one-party majority. I feel the time has come for equity in the community leadership. We all want taxes to stay low, provide excellent education to our kids and provide wonderful community opportunities to our citizens. But the Council can only accomplish this by putting partisan interests aside and working collaboratively in the best interests of the residents. That is, after all, why they elect us. I am running for a second time because I want to serve and represent all the citizens of Shrewsbury in a respectful and open way. By having new voices on the council, I foresee new ideas being shared for the betterment of the wonderful town of Shrewsbury.”

Donald Sena (D):

“We’ve all learned by now that a society divided by bitter, partisan politics cannot succeed. Unfortunately, too many people stay in their political ‘bubble’ and listen only to other people who have similar viewpoints. We can change that. Every elected official, whether it’s on the local, county, state or national level, can help heal that divide by listening respectfully to other people’s viewpoints, addressing their concerns seriously and proposing solutions that will benefit us all as local residents. As Councilman, I will do my best to explain the basis for my positions on the various issues, try to communicate those positions as clearly and widely as possible, recognize that other people’s ideas can be valid and worthwhile regardless of their political party registration, and refrain from demonizing other people simply because we might disagree. My goal and intent is not to engage in needless acrimony but to promote Shrewsbury’s general welfare. It’s important not to lose sight of all that we have in common.

It’s common right now on the national stage to talk about putting ‘country before party.’ Here in Shrewsbury, we’ve had one-party control of the Council for a very long time. Shrewsbury and the borough council will benefit from having new voices and new ideas on how we can all work together to preserve and improve the Shrewsbury all our residents love so much.”

Jason Sena (R-incumbent):

“Shrewsbury residents recognize and appreciate that our team consistently stays focused on the local issues that matter to them and their families that are within our sphere of influence as Council members. Families in town trust us to be fiscally responsible, provide quality municipal services, maintain infrastructure and to support our law enforcement professionals who keep them safe. We have earned that trust by being good stewards of the public’s money, which is reflected in the fact that Shrewsbury’s municipal tax rate has decreased for four consecutive years and is now below 2%. Municipal services in town continue to be top notch and our road repaving program is moving forward full steam ahead; most recently with the completion of the long-awaited White Street projection that many children travel to get to school. Just last week, the Borough Council approved the hiring of a Special Officer to be present in our school to add an additional layer of security while our children learn and grow in a safe and supportive environment. With more new residents moving to eastern Monmouth County every day, traffic and other community safety issues have come to the forefront of many residents’ minds. The Borough Council was ahead of the curve when it approved the cul-de-sac of Monroe Avenue and installed traffic calming devices throughout town. We are constantly exploring new ways to address these issues and maintain the special quality of life that makes Shrewsbury great. If re-elected, I will continue to put the taxpayers first by focusing on these local issues and finding new ways to improve our community by emphasizing town events, restarting the print newsletter on a regular basis and continuing to work to find a use for the Wardell House. External political and rhetorical distractors have never gotten in the way before, and I don’t plan on allowing that to happen in the future if the voters chose me to continue to serve on Shrewsbury’s Council.”

One-Year Term

Judy Kramer (D):

What a great question – I would want to hear a response to this from every candidate of any party in every race – local, state and national. Whether or not we fully understand why and how this destructive ‘political divide’ has been created – there is no more important job we

have as candidates, elected representatives, community leaders and citizens than to take on the task of creating bridges across the divide. And that task requires determination, commitment and positive energy. Many of our biggest issues do not have ‘sides’ – the economy

affects everyone; the frightening impacts of climate change are not partisan; ALL of our children need a good education; everyone wants to live in a healthy, safe community. We cannot afford to spend time arguing when so much is at stake right now for all of us.

Personally I know I must slow down when talking with someone from ‘the other side.’ And I have to keep my focus on finding common ground, shared concerns and some agreement on basics. Too often we all wait to say our views on a subject without listening first – or, as Steven Covey said ‘we must seek first to understand.’ This is, regrettably, harder to do than say.

In my town, with our over 40-year history of one-party rule, I have created my own ‘hard feelings’ – and that does not serve anyone well. It is my hope that if our council became more representative we would listen, discuss and create an open atmosphere in which much could be accomplished. Many towns, counties and states have done just that and are stronger and better for it. That would be great for Shrewsbury!

Jaclyn Woehnker (R):

The obstructionism and grandstanding that has unfortunately become commonplace on our national political stage has no place at the local level. As the newest member of Shrewsbury’s Council, the more I see and learn the prouder I am of the fact that we do not take part in this divisive rhetoric and animosity. Instead, we focus on the issues that are important to and managed within our community, together.

If elected this November, I will continue to further our Council’s unified and cohesive approach in addressing important issues facing our residents. For example, myself and fellow councilmembers have taken action to control property taxes. This has been achieved by renegotiating vendor contracts, entering into shared service agreements and cutting municipal spending without reducing our top-notch services. This has resulted in four years of reductions in Shrewsbury’s tax rate. We have kept safety in our school system top priority – in partnership with our Police Department and Board of Education, we recently hired a Special III Officer who will be assigned full time to Shrewsbury Borough School. I will also continue the effort to work collaboratively to sustain imperative initiatives such as: support of our invaluable Fire Department and First Aid squad who selflessly volunteer for the safety and well-being of our community; Youth Athletic programming, development and funding equality; Open Space protection and maintenance; and the management and improvement of our parks.

It has truly been a privilege to serve the town where I am raising my family. If elected, I pledge to continue working my hardest to preserve Shrewsbury’s special way of life – always placing community over petty political rhetoric and division.”

