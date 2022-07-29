Two River Area Sports a Number of New Jersey’s Biggest Trees

A tulip tree in the Williams, Albert and Robard Park on DeNormandie Avenue in Fair Haven has historic value, according to the state’s Big Tree Conservation Big and Heritage program. They gave it Signature status on the Big Tree Registry. Ava Clark

By Sunayana Prabhu

What can be tall and deep at the same time? Why, trees, of course. Towering trees with deep roots have been a source of inspiration and consolation for philosophers, poets and artists, to articulate existential struggles of human life.

New Jersey has kept a record of many of these mammoth “witness” trees. The statewide Big Tree Conservation Big and Heritage program encourages residents to nominate large, significant, historic trees and get them the recognition akin to a lifetime achievement award.

The history of these trees towers above their highest leaves: George Washington slept under one. Lenape chiefs met with New Jersey’s first governor under another. Barefoot country folk pulled on shoes in the shade of yet another before entering church. Famous New Jersey poet Joyce Kilmer was inspired by one. Another is named after the movie character Forrest Gump.

Since the 1930s, New Jersey has kept records of the largest trees within its borders through the program. Nearly 36 of these large trees have been identified in Monmouth County, and a number of them are clustered in the Two River area.

The Two River area joined the statewide program during the pandemic. Residents have so far identified 26 native large trees, sometimes found in the backyard of a property owner or in a community park.

When the Rumson Environmental Council announced its Big Tree Hunt last year, Wendy Murphy, Fair Haven resident and member of the Rumson Garden Club, took her bicycle and “rode all over town, looking for big trees.”

Murphy ended up nominating a tulip tree in the Williams, Albert and Robard Park on DeNormandie Avenue for the program.

“There are so many beautiful trees in the Two River area, in New Jersey, and in Fair Haven, but the reason I nominated the tulip tree was because I love the history of the park,” she said.

The tulip tree is estimated to be more than 100 years old.

“You can imagine all the basketball games that were played around this tree, all the family and community gatherings that this tree witnessed. It really captured my imagination,” said Murphy.

In June 2021, the tulip tree secured a third-place award and recognition as a Signature Tree from Joseph C. Bennett, New Jersey Forestry’s Big and Heritage Tree coordinator, Division of Parks and Forestry, Community Forestry Program.

The Big Tree registry’s eligibility criteria states: “The tree height of 70 feet and the crown spread of 68 feet makes it a perfect candidate for the county’s Big Tree list.”

Currently, New Jersey’s Big Tree list includes 569 entries: living giants whose impressive height, trunk circumference and crown spread are measured as part of a ranking system, plus “emeritus” trees of historic significance which, alas, are no longer standing.

The largest trees of their species are classified as National Champions. But the list has recently opened up to additional trees – known as Signature Trees – that may not be the very biggest of their species but are still worthy of recognition.

The list includes many trees with outstanding historic value. “These trees have been around for hundreds of years, witnessing many state and local historic events, and are known as Heritage Trees or Witness Trees,” according to the program website. “These historic tree monuments are important to New Jersey’s natural heritage and occupy all unique geographic regions found in New Jersey. We can use these trees to tell stories of the past or preserve the memories we make today for our children.”

New Jersey takes pride in its big trees and for good reason. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection website, the mammoth trees are not just tree resources; they are mega tree resources providing up to 600 times the environmental benefits of typical trees. One acre of mature trees releases enough oxygen for 18 people in one year.

Big trees filter groundwater by absorbing nutrients and toxins through their roots; remove tons of pollution from the air annually; lower electricity costs by 50% by providing shade to nearby structures; prevent flooding, water runoff, erosion and water pollution; save water by slowing evapotranspiration of thirsty lawns; improve human psyche and physical health; provide wildlife habitat; provide food in the form fruits and nuts; and more.

Here are a few of the Two River area’s most interesting big trees:

• Atlantic Highlands: Located at 250 Hillside Ave., the tree has a No. 1 ranking and Champion status and belongs to the species of Quercus prinus, is also known as Chestnut Oak.

• Fair Haven: Located on DeNormandie Avenue, this Big Tree species Liriodendron tulipifera is also known as a tulip tree. It has a historic value and has a ranking of 16 with a Signature status.

• Rumson: Located at 154 Rumson Road, this Big Tree has a No. 1 ranking and a Heritage Champion status. It belongs to the species Ginkgo biloba.

• Lincroft: An Acer pseudoplatanus – also known as a great maple – is located at 805 Newman Springs Road in Thompson Park. This Big Tree has a No. 1 ranking and Champion status.

• Colts Neck: Another Ginkgo biloba, this one located on County Route 537, has a ranking of 6 and Signature status.

Think you have a tree that might qualify for the Big Tree list? Most New Jersey big trees are nominated by property owners who have a huge tree on their land. To nominate a tree, go to the Big Tree website at nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/forest/bigtrees/nominate and download a nomination form. A forester or other New Jersey Forest Service staff member will review your nomination to determine its Big Tree ranking and Champion potential, and will conduct a site visit to officially measure the tree.

And for information about preserving New Jersey’s land and natural resources, visit the New Jersey Conservation Foundation website at njconservation.org or contact info@njconservation.org.

The article originally appeared in the July 28 – August 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.