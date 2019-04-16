Up, Up And Away: Kites of All Kinds Fly High

Story by Mary Ann Bourbeau • Photos courtesy Kites at the Pier

LONG BRANCH – Let’s go fly a kite! Bring one down to Pier Village and join in the fun at the 4th Annual Kites at the Pier event 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 and 14. But you don’t need a kite to be a spectator at this wondrous event, where kites of every shape and size will float high along the shore between Avenue and McLoone’s Pier House. Kite experts from all along the eastern seaboard will fly every kind of kite imaginable – from mermaids, sharks, squid and crabs to ducks, dolphins and dragons – and they’ll be high enough to be seen from miles away.

“You’ll be amazed,” said Beatrix Pelton, CEO of Sky Festival Productions. “It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. People think of kites as the small diamond-shaped ones they had as kids, but some of our large inflatable kites are so big people think they’re hot air balloons!”

Visitors will also be treated to an array of vertical wind feathers and ground displays and the annual Running of the Bols competition at about 11 a.m., in which each competitor latches onto an 8-foot circular parachute-kite and runs head first into the wind from a starting line to a finish line. There will be separate races for adults and children.

“It’s really difficult to run against the wind,” said Pelton. “There’s no prize; it’s just for bragging rights. It’s hilarious to watch.”

Kite flyers from area kite clubs will attend, including the South Jersey Kite Flyers, Kites Over New England, Wings Over Washington, Richmond Air Force, Connectikiters and Keystone Kiters. Kite experts include the Dallmer family, Mike Pignolet and Don Petty, Jeff Burka, Paul and Tina Keeler and the Klopp family. All of the kites are anchored in the sand. Some of the bigger ones can take up to four people to launch.

“Kites at the Pier is a one-of-a-kind experience and provides an opportunity to celebrate the kickoff to the many events we host all summer long,” said Nicole Guilford, director of leasing and marketing at Pier Village.

Admission to the festival is free. The event includes face painting, giant bubbles, inflatable bounce houses, slides and obstacle courses. 94.3 The Point will provide music, games, prizes and giveaways. Attendees can visit the many restaurants and shops at Pier Village or check out the vendors selling sea glass jewelry, homemade soaps, skin care items, dream catchers, home décor, handmade tote bags and more. There will also be kites for sale that can be launched in a separate public flying area.

Of course, the success of the event depends on Mother Nature. Since there is no rain date, organizers are hoping for a sunny day with wind blowing east, north or south at about 12 to 15 mph. Certain conditions may affect the ability of the kites to fly and for certain activities to occur.

Other upcoming events at Pier Village include Easter at the Pier, Sidewalk Sale, Fresh Markets, Family Fun Nights, Summer Music Concert Series and Movies at the Pier. For details, visit piervillage.com.

Arts and entertainment reporter Mary Ann Bourbeau can be reached at mbourbeau@tworivertimes.com.

This article was first published in the April 11-17, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

