Wesley Germain and Taylor Corvino

Taylor Ashley Corvino and Wesley John Germain of Tinton Falls are pleased to announce their engagement.

Taylor is the daughter of Michael and Janet Corvino of Jackson. Originally from Manalapan, she graduated from Manalapan High School and Monmouth University with a bachelor’s degree and Montclair State University with an MBA. She is a digital marketing manager with Commvault in Tinton Falls.

Wesley is the son of Gary Germain of Asbury Park and Susan Germain of Red Bank. He graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven High School and Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He is manager, Prospect Marketing, for CentralReach at Bell Works in Holmdel.

A Nov. 16 wedding is planned at the Asbury Park Hotel.

This article was first published in the Celebrations section of the Feb. 28-March. 6, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.



