Michelle Fallone and Christopher Lombardi

Christopher Ryan Lombardi of Lincroft and Michelle Marie Fallone of Readington are pleased to announce their engagement.

Christopher is the son of Lou and Lori Lombardi of Lincroft. He graduated from The George Washington University with a B.A. in international affairs and Georgetown University Law Center with a J.D. He is an attorney with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel in Washington, D.C.

Michelle is the daughter of Alan and Linda Fallone of Readington. She graduated from Philadelphia University with a B.S. in interior design in 2013. She is an interior designer with SKB Architecture and Design in Washington, D.C.

The couple currently resides in Washington, D.C. A March 2020 wedding is planned in Holmdel.

This article was first published in the Celebrations section of the Feb. 28-March. 6, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.



