Kelly Quinn and Timothy Gonski

Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Quinn of Middletown, New Jersey are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kelly Quinn to Timothy Gonski, son of Anthony and Mary Ellen Gonski of Selbyville, Delaware.

Dr. Quinn graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in Biology and received her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida. She is currently practicing Dermatology in Middletown.

Mr. Gonski graduated from The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York with a B.S. in Engineering and earned a commission as an Infantry Officer. He went on to serve two tours overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He currently works in financial services advisory for Ernst & Young in New York City.

An October wedding is planned in Allentown, New Jersey.

This article was first published in the Celebrations section of the Feb. 28-March. 6, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.



