It’s Spring Musical Season at Two River High Schools

By Elizabeth Wulfhorst

The Two River-area high schools’ award-winning performing arts programs are gearing up for the spring season. This year’s performances, taking place throughout March and April, include both classic and contemporary shows. All are open to the public.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ACADEMY

The school’s student-run Pegasus Production Co. presents “All Shook Up” at the Henderson Theater. The jukebox musical features rousing tunes from Elvis Presley and a story inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

March 8, 9 and 16 at 7p.m., March 10 at 2p.m. and March 14 and 15 at 6 p.m. at the Henderson Theater, 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. The March 15 show will be a “sensory friendly performance” with reduced sound and lighting effects for guests with sensory sensitivity. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for 16 and under, and $5 for CBA students and those 65 and over. Tickets are available at cba.booktix.com.

COLTS NECK HIGH SCHOOL

Colts Neck High School brings “Big Fish” to the stage this year, a fantastical story of a man and his son, with a witch, a giant, a mermaid and secrets never revealed.

The cast is led by senior Evan Pelaia in the role of Edward Bloom, senior Thomas Kaiser as Will Bloom and junior Natalie Largey as Sandra Bloom. The show is directed and choreographed by Dawn Ferro, senior Christoper Pinheiro and senior Amanda Martin, with technical direction by Christopher Rocco, sophomore Cassidy Friend and senior Cali Trainor. Costume design by Kitty Cleary.

March 29, April 5 and 6 at 7p.m. and March 30 at 2p.m. in the Colts Neck High School auditorium, 59 Five Points Road. Tickets are $10, available online at cnhsnj.booktix.com or at the door.

HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL

The Admiral Players present “Once Upon a Mattress,” the classic musical comedy adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.”

March 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and March 10 at 2p.m. at the Genevieve Hawley Cafetorium, One Grand Tour, Highlands. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $8 for students and available at showtix4u.com.

HIGH TECHNOLOGY HIGH SCHOOL

Laughter ensues when High Tech presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this year. The show revolves around six very individual adolescents as they compete in the titular spelling bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups. The musical features a student pit band and is completely student-organized.

March 22 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Performing Arts Center. Tickets available at the door.

HOLMDEL HIGH SCHOOL

The Holmdel Theatre Guild will be taking audiences to Rydell High when it presents “Grease,” the rock ’n’ roll musical set in the ’50s about teenagers navigating peer pressure, school and love.

Anjali Shah and Owen Walor lead the Holmdel High School cast in the roles of Sandy and Danny with Allison Geller as Betty Rizzo and Nick Bauman as Kenickie.

March 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15; $10 for seniors; $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

MATER DEI PREP

Fresh off their Basie win last year, The Seraph Players present “Tuck Everlasting,” a magical experience for the entire family. Free-spirited Winnie Foster finds the Tucks, a close-knit family that has discovered the secret to everlasting life, and gets the choice of a lifetime: return to everyday life or join the Tucks on their infinite, irreversible journey through time. With a talented cast including Matt Curti, Sarah Dolan, Cash Zhang, Pat Osborn, and many more.

April 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m. in Memo- rial Hall on the Mater Dei Prep campus. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students, available at mdp.booktix.com or at the door.

MIDDLETOWN HIGH SCHOOL NORTH

Middletown High School North will present “Do You Wanna Dance?” a 90s-themed jukebox musical combining well-known songs like “Dancing in the Streets,” “Bust A Move” and “Walking On Sunshine” with an uplifting and inspiring story. A town in Ohio puts a tax on dancing, and while the parents try to cope with the new tax, the kids come together to take a stand.

March 29 at 7 p.m. and March 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 adults; $5 students and seniors and can be purchased at the door.

MIDDLETOWN HIGH SCHOOL SOUTH

The MHSS Drama department gets ready to rumble with its presentation of the classic musical “West Side Story.” Set in New York City in the 1950s, the updated “Romeo and Juliet” tells the story of rival gangs the Sharks and the Jets and star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria and features classic show tunes like “America,” “I Feel Pretty” and “Tonight.”

Performances take place in the high school’s Southside Theatre April 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students, and will be available through mhss.booktix.com.

RANNEY SCHOOL

The Upper School presents “Cinderella.” Based on the fairy tale, this Rodgers and Hammerstein musical tells the story of a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters, but who gets some help from her fairy godmother.

March 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. in Panther Hall, 235 Hope Road in Tinton Falls. Tickets are $10 at the door.

RED BANK REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

The Red Bank Regional Theatre Company presents “The Music Man,” the classic musical about con man Harold Hill, who dupes a small town with promises of a new band until librarian and piano teacher Marian sees through him.

March 28-30 at 7 p.m. and March 31 at 3 p.m. at the high school’s Red Bank Theatre. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for 18-and-under and seniors. RBR students and staff are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ordered by calling 732-842-8000 x1227.

RED BANK CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

The Red Bank Catholic Department of Performing Arts presents “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a musical about the magic of musical theater. When a die-hard fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this lively farce.

March 21-23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 2 p.m. at the Broad Street Auditorium. Tickets: $15 adults, $8 students.

RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

The Tower Players present “The Addams Family,” the frightfully kooky tale of a ghoulish family dealing with meeting the family of their daughter’s “normal” boyfriend.

March 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and March 24 at 1 p.m. in the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Admission is free for RFH students with SGA cards. Tickets can be purchased through the school’s website at rumsonfairhaven.org or at bit.ly/rfhAddamsFamily.

SAINT JOHN VIANNEY HIGH SCHOOL

Lancer Productions presents “The Sound of Music,” the classic tale of the Von Trapp family and a young governess who comes to means so much more to the children and their father.

April 4 and 5 at 7 p.m., April 6 at 1 and 7 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults; $10 for children and non-SJV students; $5 for SJV students. On sale now at sjvhs.booktix.com.

TRINITY HALL

Trinity Hall’s Queens Court Company presents “Pippin,” a musical about a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, that tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance.

March 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft.

Tickets: $12; $10 for seniors and students, at th.booktix.com.

This article was first published in the March 7-March 13, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.



