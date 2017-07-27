Lucey, John H., Bronx, New York

John H. “Jack” Lucey, surrounded by family and friends, passed away on Monday, July 17. John was born on October 12, 1936 to John and Helen Lucey in Bronx, New York. He graduated from Queens College with a degree in physics and an early fascination with computers.

Jack spent over 40 years programming computers and was privileged to work on many significant projects over the years, including the programming of The U.S. Navy’s Polaris Submarines.

Jack was an avid race walker and runner and a member of both the Jersey Shore and the Freehold Area Running Clubs. He completed numerous marathons, including both New York and Dublin. He also competed internationally as part of the American and Irish senior teams.

Jack was the commensurate volunteer with his clubs, even employing his programming skills to computerize race scoring and record keeping.

Jack will be greatly missed by his wife, Jean; and his stepsons and their wives, Matthew, Amy, Luke and Stacey. Sadly, he also leaves his pride and joy – his dearly-beloved grandchildren, Beatrice and Wyatt. Jack is also survived by his brother, Lawrence of Pennsylvania and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s name to the Special Olympics. Please visit Jack’s memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.