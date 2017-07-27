MacNeill, David Holton, Age: 69, Shrewsbury

David Holton MacNeill, 69, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died peacefully at home with his family on Thursday, July 13 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Dave was known in Shrewsbury as a fierce friend, a great neighbor, a wise counselor, and a man with a great wit. He always found an apt nickname for each of his relatives and friends, evoking their personality.

He was known for his dry sense of humor and his ability to cut through any conversation or issue to speak to its essence. He was regarded by many as the funniest person they ever met.

He loved basketball and cheered Carolina’s victory in the NCAA.

As a child of the ‘60s he loved rock and roll. He had, for years, worked on lists of his top 10 of all-time best bands, best guitarists and best albums. He loved travelling and spending time fishing at the family cabin on Indian Lake and body surfing at Bonnet Shores beach in Rhode Island.

David was a longtime resident of Shrewsbury where he was on the Board of Education for six years, coached many years of the Shrewsbury Little League baseball, soccer and basketball and participated in Shrewsbury Boro activities.

He was the son of Howard and Dorothy MacNeill of Providence, Rhode Island, who predeceased him. David was born and spent his childhood in Rhode Island. He graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School, attended Notre Dame for his freshman year in college, moved back to Rhode Island to marry and graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in psychology. He received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He worked for many years at Children’s Psychiatric Center in Eatontown and Freehold and later had a private practice in Colts Neck and Tinton Falls in psychotherapy, specializing in hypnosis.

David is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Pam. They met at 14 and recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. Also surviving him are his son, Devon of Cherry Hill and his wife, Angie “Agnes,” and their two sons, Arthur and Sean, and son, Jordan, of New York City, and wife Becky; his sister-in-law, Valerie Jordan and husband Philip Hill of Mill Valley, California; his siblings, a sister, Pat, and her children and a brother, Paul, and his children living in Florida.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the future. Jersey Shore Cremation Service was in charge of arrangements.