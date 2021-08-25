A Q&A with Trinity Hall’s Mary Kate Blaine

Mary Kate Blaine is the second head of school at Trinity Hall, taking the reins this summer from Mary R. Mahon Sciarrillo who retired in June. Photo courtesy Trinity Hall

By Elizabeth Wulfhorst

TINTON FALLS – Earlier this summer Trinity Hall welcomed its second head of school when Mary Kate Blaine took the helm of the all-girls school from Mary R. Mahon Sciarrillo who retired in June. Blaine was appointed by the Trinity Hall Board of Trustees in December after a comprehensive national search conducted over the course of 16 months with the support of Wickenden Associates, a leading national education-focused executive search firm. The search effort was led by Miriam Tort, board of trustees vice chair, and involved the entire school community.

Since 2013, Blaine had served as the principal at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, an all-girls Catholic high school in Washington, D.C. She previously held the role of chief of staff to the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of New York. Blaine began her career in education as a social studies teacher at the Notre Dame School of Manhattan, an all-girls Catholic high school in New York City, where she later served as social studies department chair and director of curriculum development. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in American studies from Fordham University and holds two graduate degrees from Columbia University, a Master of Education in private school leadership and a Master of Arts in history and education.

The Two River Times welcomed Blaine with a few questions about her academic and administrative experiences, her vision for Trinity Hall and the challenges she feels face teenagers today. Questions and answers have been lightly edited for space and clarity.

The Two River Times: How is being Head of School at Trinity Hall going to be different from your last role?

Mary Kate Blaine: Trinity Hall’s mission and our four core values of leadership, respect, perseverance and faith are unique gifts that will animate my work.

My dedication to mission and legacy are the same in any role I undertake. Where my former school community had two centuries of rich history, Trinity Hall is a school closer to the exciting beginning of its educational journey. Our work is to continue to tell our story and cultivate our traditions and commitment to excellence in a way that will establish our legacy for our first generation of alumnae and generations of students who will follow.

At Trinity Hall I will have a slightly different role as head of school rather than my previous role of principal. This means additional leadership and responsibility, particularly in partnership with our board of trustees.

TRT: What about your professional and educational experiences makes you feel prepared to take on the role of Head of School at Trinity Hall?

Blaine: My academic study at Fordham and Columbia Teachers College helped nurture my faith, intellect and commitment to reflection and community. My entire career reflects a deeply personal and professional commitment to all-girls education and independent, faith-based education.

I love Trinity Hall’s story. I love the audacity of its founding faculty, students, families and board. I love the dedication I have already seen, heard and felt for the school’s mission, and I share the same passion to help the school continue to be its very best. I am excited to be here at such an important moment in the school’s history, and I feel humbled and grateful for the opportunity.

The last few years all school leaders have faced a multitude of challenges that have demanded our personal best. I have absolutely learned and grown from my responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of my previous school community, to foster civil dialogue and ensure all feel welcomed and supported at school, to support design and construction of new facilities… and the list goes on. It is always a privilege to know, serve and learn from students, faculty, and families and I look forward to that same privilege at Trinity Hall.

I think girls’ schools are uniquely situated to help respond to the needs of our world – and that belief and commitment always propels me for ward.

TRT: What are your priorities for your first year at Trinity Hall? What are you most looking forward to?

Blaine: My first priority is to know the community, to learn even more deeply how its mission is lived out by seeing it and modeling it each day. That is also what I am most looking forward to! I also have the responsibility to prioritize the entire community’s health, safety and well-being, and we know school is so important to our students. Maintaining everyone’s health, safety and well-being ensures the opportunity for students to be able to learn and grow – spiritually, academically, socially and emotionally.

TRT: What do you think is a challenge facing female teenagers today and how can school faculty and administrators help?

Blaine: The most important “work” of female teenagers is coming to know themselves – their talents, passions, questions – and coming to learn how to use their voice to respect themselves and those around them. Part of life’s journey is coming to realize we can make mistakes and learn from them, and that we can – and should – ask for help when we need it because we all have unique gifts. As girls identify their unique gifts, they grow in confidence, and they often can first appreciate talents in their teachers and friends around them, then come to observe their own talents. All of this work involves a balance of action and stillness, with time to try and time to reflect on what we have learned.

I think adults who care for young women can help model self-awareness, humility, courage and our growth. We can speak honestly when we make a mistake, we can share what we know and what we don’t know, and we can ask our students lots of questions and show them we value them and what they see, feel and what they seek to know.

TRT: Did you attend an all-girls Catholic high school?

Blaine: My dad was in the military, and there were not all-girls Catholic school options available to me in the two geographic regions I spent my four high school years. I did attend Catholic school from kindergarten through college, and my mom and gram attended all-girls Catholic schools in Philadelphia. I fell in love with all-girls education my first week teaching at an all-girls Catholic school in Manhattan. My three brothers did not prepare me well for this transition – but with all love and respect to them, I remember thinking about three days into my teaching career, “You can do amazing things when the boys aren’t around!”

TRT: Is this your first time in Monmouth County? If so, what have you found fun, interesting or new about it?

Blaine: I’ve learned to love many places in my life, because my dad was in the military, and all of the people I love most are along the Northeast Corridor line. I spent almost two decades in New York City during college, grad school and my first few roles in education, and I have extended family in Philadelphia.

This is my first time living in Monmouth County, and I love the beach. I’ve also started learning a bit about some of the Revolutionary history in this region. It’s hard to take my former “history teacher hat” off! In D.C. I especially missed good pizza and diners – so it’s been great to welcome recommendations as I get settled in. It’s going to be a great home.

This article originally appeared in the Aug. 19 – 25, 2021, print edition of The Two River Times.