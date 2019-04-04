Beaty, Timothy G., Age: 64, Colts Neck

Timothy G. Beaty, 64, of Colts Neck, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family March 15 at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center after a battle with heart disease.

He was born in Long Branch, raised in Oceanport and graduated from Shore Regional High School in 1972. In high school, he was known as an avid runner, earning First Team All-Shore and First Team All-State in track in 1972.

Tim was the creator and owner of T. Beaty Trucking for over 40 years. He devoted himself to hard work and great service, priding himself on his punctuality and friendly demeanor. Tim is remembered for his loving heart, witty sense of humor, honesty and incredible passion.

Tim was known to be a jokester and storyteller among his family and friends. He enjoyed running, playing in local softball leagues, coaching his children’s sports teams and going on family vacations to the Outer Banks. He was most relaxed when working outside in his gardens and woodpile.

He was predeceased by his father Delmer Lee Beaty; mother Anna Zweig Beaty; and sister Judith Beaty Turano.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife Nancy Ostrov Beaty; loving children, Aaren, Allison and son-in-law Adam; brothers, Donald Beaty and wife Norma, Thomas Beaty and wife Patricia; cherished nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends were invited to a gathering March 21 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, where a memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Tim’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

