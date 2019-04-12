Cady, Charles B., Age: 87, Long Branch

Charles B. Cady, 87, of Long Branch, passed peacefully at home March 26 in the loving company of family.

Charles was born in Torrington, Connecticut, attended the school system there, then entered The Gunnery where he graduated in the class of 1951. He later attended Johns Hopkins University and George Washington University, majoring in engineering. He honorably served in the United States Air Force in the Far East and Washington D.C.

Charles’ main occupation during his working years was with prestigious hydraulics and pneumatic companies throughout the United States. During his last 10 years of employment, he became a sales engineer for LuK Inc. in Valley City, Ohio, servicing heavy duty truck manufacturers.

Charlie had a great love of finely crafted sports cars, especially Porsches. He joined the Jersey Shore Porsche Club in 1971 and was recently honored as one of their longest continuous members. Over the years he acted as a flag man and corner worker at racing events and enjoyed participating in local car shows and concours where he made many wonderful, lasting friendships.

Charlie’s bright blue eyes, warm engaging smile and unfailing wit will forever be remembered by his family and his wide circle of friends from all over the country. He was genuinely a person who believed there were no strangers, only friends he hadn’t met. He would often tell detailed stories of others’ life happenings over time and dutifully checked his daily calendar for meaningful dates, so he could keep in touch. It was clear that if something was important to his circle then it became important to him, and he remembered.

He continued to amaze his family and friends with his wide-ranging taste and knowledge of great music. He catalogued his large collection, attended live concerts and more recently could be found exploring new discoveries on the internet. Whether it was Procol Harum or Pavarotti, he loved to share his finds with others, and frequently it was something new for them. He understood how music could touch people’s hearts.

He is survived by his previous wife MaryLyn Cady Bilow and by his children, Leslie Cady, Jeanine (Thomas) Cumiskey, Charles Jeffrey (Chrys) Cady, James Lawrence (Stephanie) Cady. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Lisa Carmel Fahay (Peter Troast) and Christine Fahay Gavin. Charles cherished and deeply loved his surviving grandchildren, Rachel and Morgan Cumiskey, CJ Cady and Jennifer (Joseph) Alpaugh, along with Alex, Christian and Abigail Cady, Will Gavin, and Tucker and McKenna Troast. He is also survived by his partner Janice Bruce, by his brother Jonathan (Ellen) Cady and by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. They will all continue to treasure the love and the beautiful memories they created together.

He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Marion Cady, and his beloved second wife Barbara Maider Fahay.

Friends and family were invited to visit April 12 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation at 7151 N. Main St., Ste. 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 or at amyloidosis.com.





