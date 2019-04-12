Egnatovich Sr., Robert George, Age: 73, Middletown

Robert George Egnatovich Sr., 73, of Middletown, passed away surrounded by his family March 25. Robert, better known as Bob or Bobby, was born in Hazlet Aug. 4, 1945.

He is predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Louis Egnatovich, as well as his eldest son Robert G. Egnatovich Jr. and Robert’s wife Melissa.

Surviving him are his brother Louis and sister Linda; son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Pamela; daughter Amy; his grandchildren, Jessica, Kristina, Tyler, Robert, Evan and Jayden; and two great-grandchildren, Makena and Adalyn.

Robert was an active member of the Belford Seafood Co-Op where he docked the fishing vessel Amy Diane, the boat that he and his family worked together for many years. Robert also sat on the board of The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council in addition to his countless projects supporting such fine organizations as Clean Ocean Action and the alma mater of all three of his children, The Marine Academy of Science and Technology on Sandy Hook.

He was known by all for his hearty laugh and even heartier appetite. He loved to cook and made sure that everyone was thoroughly fed. Though he was not a man of means, he shared all that he had with those who had even less, often opening up his home and setting extra plates at the dinner table. His actions taught his children a lifelong lesson: Food tastes better when you share it.

Robert also enjoyed music, cherry vanilla ice cream cones, reading and writing poetry.

A memorial service was held April 10 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.


