Kaiser Jr., Nicholas W., Age: 89, Leonardo

Nicholas W. Kaiser Jr., 89, died March 24 at home.

Born in Newark, he grew up in Leonardo and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and owned his own office services company.

Nicholas was a considerate, kind, loving human being and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Mary Grace (O’Brien) Kaiser; and his two sisters, Virginia Reilly and Barbara Silvanovich.

He is survived by his nephews, Charles Reilly (Doris) of North Carolina, and Robert Reilly (Kim) of Mississippi; and nieces, Patricia Reilly of Kentucky, Cathleen (Reilly) Romine of Virginia. He is also survived by his cousin John O’Brien (Sally) of New Monmouth and their sons William (Joanne) O’Brien of Middletown and Thomas O’Brien of Madrid, Spain.

A funeral mass celebrating his life was held April 8 at St. Dorothea’s Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown, followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society in his memory would be appreciated. For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfuneralhome.com.

