Kutzko, Martha R., Age: 66, Hazlet

Martha R. Kutzko, 66, of Hazlet, died Nov. 11 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel.



She was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania and lived in Hazlet for 22 years. Martha worked as a veterinary technician for Red Bank Animal Hospital until her illness forced her to retire. She loved her job and animals. Martha was an avid reader, prolific amateur photographer and enjoyed crocheting.



Surviving are her son Raymond Gintner IV; daughter and son-in-law Corin and Kevan Cox; two sisters, Barbara Hrubecky and Susan Callen; two brothers, Andrew and Steven Kutzko.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Martha Kutzko.



Visitation was held Nov. 14 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.



For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.