Ottino II, George A., Age: 75, Oceanport

George A. Ottino II, 75, formally of Oceanport passed away in Tinton Falls Nov. 14.



George was born in Wilmington, Delaware to the late George A. and Evelyn “Becky” (Bausch) Ottino.



George proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force with the Strategic Air Command during the Bay of Pigs and the Vietnam War. He was an operations manager for United Teletech before retiring in 2010.



George served as chief of the Port-au-Peck Fire Department in Oceanport; he was president of the Tri-City Umpire Association; he was a member of the Red Bank Knights of Columbus and Oceanport Zoning Board; he was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and Oceanport Fire Police; he refereed football, basketball and baseball for Oceanport Recreation and Shore Umpire Association; and he was involved with the Oceanport Cub Scouts.

George is survived by his beloved wife Madeline (Ambrosino) Ottino of 51 years; his loving children, Jacquelyn Ottino and George A. Ottino III (Lori); his brother Jack A. Ottino (Joyce); and his sister Jill M. Dempsey (Tom). Also surviving are his adoring grandchildren, Samantha and Parker.



A visitation was held Nov. 18 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian burial was held Nov. 19 at St. Jerome’s R.C. Church in West Long Branch. A burial followed at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s memory to Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203, Roseland, NJ 07068.



Please visit George’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.