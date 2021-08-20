Margaret Mahon, 96, of Lincroft, passed away July 15, 2021, with family at her bedside.

Born Margaret Mary Boyle Jan. 30, 1925, she grew up in Bayonne and graduated from Chestnut Hill College. Margaret clerked for Bishop Fulton J. Sheen until marriage in 1951. While raising her six children, she embarked on a second career at Ranney School which culminated in her role as head of school until her retirement.

Mom loved reading, playing bridge, watching the Yankees and Knicks, crossword puzzles and family celebrations and holidays. Most importantly, she loved her family and lived with a strong religious faith.

She was predeceased by her husband William in 1970 and her son Robert in 2012. She is survived by her son Richard (Pat); daughters, Maria Stallings (David), Linda Mahon (Tom Dula), Joan Borisoff (Erast) and Margaret Mahon (Bob Grause); her grandchildren, Kevin, Katherine, and Peter Stallings, Andrew Mahon, William, Brendan and Matt Dula, Ali Wright, and Ryan Grause; and great-grandchildren Bailey and Avery.

The family would like to thank her special aides and the staff at Sunrise of Lincroft for their kindness and care in her final years.

Funeral services were held July 19 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 20 at St. Leo the Great Church in Lincroft, followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to a charity of choice. Please visit Margaret’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the July 22 – 28, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.