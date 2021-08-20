Colin F. MacDonnell Jr., 95, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home June 30, 2021. Colin was born in New York City to the late Colin Francis and May (Meyer) MacDonnell. He grew up in Pelham Manor, New York.

He is survived by his children, Keith C. of Middletown, Leslie A. of Historic Smithville and Allyson M. (Mansfield) and her husband Thomas of Kennebunkport, Maine; daughter-in-law Christine and her partner Henry Gass of Niota, Tennessee; grandchildren, Leonard and his wife Amanda of Franklin Park, Cole Patrick of Bound Brook and Victoria M. (Mansfield) of Portland, Maine. He is also survived by his niece Debra and her husband Dr. Stephen Mayo and their sons and grandchildren of Leesburg, Virginia.

Colin was predeceased by his wife Karen, their son Colin F. “Sandy” MacDonnell III and their grandson Colin F. “Max” MacDonnell IV; and his sister Marjorie and her husband Charles Frey.

Colin served in the United States Army Air Force from June 1944 to July 1946. He then returned to the University of Virginia where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. In 1951 he started his career at Fort Monmouth as a maintenance project engineer in the Signal Corps Engineering Laboratories. In 1964 he became the assistant deputy director for production in the Procurement and Production Directorate (then known as the Army’s Electronics Command or ECOM). Assignments as deputy director and director in research and development and logistics organizations followed, leading to his selection as director of engineering and appointment to the Senior Executive Service in 1984.

In 1990 he was designated director of the Concurrent Engineering Directorate until his appointment in 1993 as director of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence Logistics and Readiness Center at CECOM, Fort Monmouth. Colin remained in that position until his retirement in 1995.

He received numerous awards and decorations from the Department of the Army throughout his distinguished career, including the Decoration for Meritorious Civilian Service, the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service and the Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Service.

Most importantly, Colin, known as “Mac,” enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a consummate storyteller, sharing tales of his childhood adventures on the family farm in Nova Scotia and introducing the next generation to their Scottish heritage.

A talented woodworker and antique trunk restorer, he created many treasured pieces for his home and family. He played golf, billiards and bowled. He also enjoyed watercolor painting and fine line drawing. He was an avid reader, a big band enthusiast, an amateur drummer and a passionate Yankees and Giants fan.

All arrangements were private and entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank.

The article originally appeared in the July 22 – 28, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.