McDermott, William, Morristown

William McDermott passed away Jan. 2. He was born Feb. 25, 1929 in Morristown to James and Margaret (Connolly) McDermott. In 1931, the family moved to East Newark where they resided until 1941 when they relocated to Arlington.

Bill is predeceased by his wife of 65 years Mary; his brothers, Joseph, James and John; and by his son Bill Jr. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Jane and John White of New Britain, Pennsylvania and Paul and Judy of San Diego, California; by six grandchildren: Paul of Austin, Texas, John of Ithaca, New York, Sarah White of Philadelphia, Jessica and Paul of San Diego, and William III of Madison, Wisconsin; and four great-grandchildren: Colin, Charlotte, Gavin and Griffin White.

Bill graduated from St. Benedict’s Prep in 1946. He received his Bachelor of Science in social studies from St. Peter’s College in 1950, and his master’s in education in 1956 from Seton Hall University.

In 1951 he entered the U.S. Army. After graduating from Officer Candidate School, he married Mary Mac Fadyen. They moved to Fort Knox, Kentucky, where they lived until he received his orders for Korea. While serving with the 25th Division, he was awarded the Combat Infantrymen’s Badge and the Purple Heart. He was discharged from the Army as a 1st Lieutenant, Infantry, in May 1954.

Bill began his professional career in September 1954. The family moved to Middletown Township where he joined the faculty of the high school. He taught in the social studies department, and also served as a guidance counselor. In 1961 Bill was appointed as guidance director of the yet-to-be-opened Raritan High School. He remained in that capacity for 28 years.

Bill was a parishioner of St. James RC Church in Red Bank and served as an Extraordinary Minister. Upon his retirement in 1989 he became active in the daily Holy Communion Program at Riverview Medical Center. He served as the coordinator of that ministry for 24 years.

Visitation took place Jan. 4 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 5 at St. James RC Church in Red Bank with interment following the Mass at Mt. Olivet in Middletown.

