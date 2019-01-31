Scott, Stephen Andrew, Age: 55, Red Bank

Stephen Andrew Scott – dearly loved son, brother, friend, talented photographer and lover of the outdoors – died Nov. 30, 2018. He was 55 years old and a resident of Tempe, Arizona.

Born in Red Bank, Steve grew up in Little Silver. In 1981, after completing high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served as an Aircraft Radar Systems Technician, part of which time he was stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1985 with the rank of corporal. Following discharge, he attended college in New Jersey and enjoyed working at Bell Laboratories in Middletown.

Steve left New Jersey and moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area in 1996. While in Arizona, Steve was a software engineer and enjoyed his work at Intel, Orbital Sciences and Microchip.

Steve was a good and loving person who battled several illnesses, including Parkinson’s disease. He loved his family, had a great sense of humor, and lived his life with so much concern for others.

He is survived by his parents, Joan and George Scott Jr.; his four sisters, Cathy Rohl, Julie Hoover, Anne Itri and Marisa Scott; three brothers, Christopher Scott, Gregory Scott and Matthew Scott; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Saint Dorothea, 240 Broad St., Eatontown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In remembrance of Stephen Scott, those who wish may make contributions to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), or Smile Train, the Cleft Lip and Palate Children’s Charity.

