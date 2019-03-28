Owens, Frank, Age: 91, Tinton Falls

Frank Owens of Tinton Falls passed away Feb. 24, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank after a brief illness. He was 91.

Frank was born in New York and attended high school there. He served in the United States Merchant Marines and the United States Army Air Force. He retired from the United States Army Reserves as a command sergeant major, 5th Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment.

After working many years with the Consolidated Edison Company, he progressed through the ranks until he was elected as a business agent for the Utility Workers Union of America Local 1-2. Frank continued his career path with the Union, retiring in 1985 as the AFL-CIO national union’s executive vice president.

Upon his retirement, the union said about Frank: “When Frank retired from union business, he decided immediately that he wouldn’t spend his days sitting in front of the television or hanging around the bingo halls. So he showed up at the doorstep of the U.S. Army Garrison Information Centrum at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, saying something to the effect, ‘Here I am. I would like to be a volunteer. Use me for whatever you’d like.’ Eighteen months later Frank has his helping hand in just about everything, working closely with military personnel and civilians at Fort Monmouth. His experience as a union leader and advocate for the underdog, coupled with his creativity and innovative ideas, has proven to be a tremendous asset to the army garrison information centrum – as he helps people resolve all sorts of problems.”

Frank explained that by using his experience and many years as a shop steward and union officer – when he fought for workers’ rights, settled labor and management disputes, challenged health benefits and insurance companies – he was able to help many military families resolve their problems.

An avid golfer, Frank worked as a starter for years at Suneagles Golf Club at Fort Monmouth. He was also a member of the military’s Old Guard, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Dorothy “his bride”; his daughter Deborah Siebelist and her husband Ken of Rumson; his son Bernard and his wife Susan of Charleston, South Carolina; his daughter-in-law Gail of Vista, California; four grandchildren: Tara, Kyle, Stefanie and Erik; and one great-grandchild Bodin.

Frank was preceded in death by his son Christopher of Vista, California.

“The special thing about Frank,” said a Fort Monmouth ombudsman, “is that he always has a smile on his face and makes people laugh. While his contributions are vast, his most valuable gift is his good spirit, humor and laughter.”

Visitation was March 3 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated March 4 at St. Dorothea’s RC Church, Eatontown. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to The National Museum of the U.S. Army at armyhistory.com.

